Cool, cloudy weekend ahead for North Texas after round of severe storms

Lauren Bostwick
Lauren Bostwick
Lauren Bostwick

Temperatures top out in the upper 70s across North Texas after round of storms
Temperatures top out in the upper 70s across North Texas after round of storms 03:22

Strong storms fired up Friday night ahead of a cold front that moved across North Texas. Winds reached Category 1 hurricane strength, exceeding 75 mph, resulting in multiple reports of damage in Denton County.  

The cold front also brought a needed cooldown. It felt like fall Saturday morning; lows were in the lower to mid-60s.

Temperatures the past two days have been well above average; in fact, the 7th triple-digit day of 2025 was on Thursday. A break from the heat is in store for the region Saturday; highs are only expected to reach the upper 70s.

An isolated storm remains a possibility Saturday afternoon, but most of the area will stay dry. The cold front will block the residual moisture from Lorena from moving into North Texas, so most of the storms and heavy rainfall will be in central and southern Texas. This trend continues on Sunday.

Sunday will be partly cloudy, allowing radiation from the sun to heat temperatures a few degrees warmer than today. Winds will be from the east, around 5 to 10 mph. An isolated shower is possible, but most of the area will remain rain-free.

A ridge of high pressure begins to dominate, moving into the next workweek. Sunny skies will return, and temperatures will climb back into the 90s by mid-week. Enjoy your taste of fall this weekend.

thumbnail-am-7-day-3.png
Lauren Bostwick

