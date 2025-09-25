Watch CBS News
After hot stretch, temperatures in North Texas return to normal, humidity dips

By Brittany Rainey

Clear skies, lower humidity arrive in North Texas arrive in time for the State Fair
The system that brought heavy rain to North Texas on Wednesday has moved east, leaving the region with clear skies.

Temperatures on Thursday started off in the low to mid-60s and will warm into the mid-80s in the afternoon.

The average high this time of year is 86 and that is what we are expecting in DFW following a stretch of unseasonably hot weather. With the drop in temperatures also comes a drop in humidity and dew point. 

The State Fair of Texas kicks off on Friday with morning temperatures in the low 60s. The high temperature on Friday afternoon will reach 87 degrees under sunny skies with low humidity.

The stretch of dry weather stretch continues into the middle of next week, with high pressure staying over the region. Temperatures warm a few degrees this weekend into the upper 80s.

A disturbance moves in Sunday into Tuesday bringing some more cloud cover, but no rain with it.

