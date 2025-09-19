Hot weather sticks around North Texas through this weekend, with rain showers possible

Hot weather, chance of showers in North Texas through the weekend

North Texas is starting Friday with dry weather, but complex of showers and storms in Oklahoma could change that.

The complex will move southeast through the morning and may bring some rain to the northeastern portion of the region.

No severe weather is expected, but heavy rain and lightning are possible.

Temperatures started out in the 70s in the Metroplex and 60s in surrounding areas. Afternoon high temperatures will top out in the low to mid-90s with partly cloudy skies.

An isolated afternoon pop-up shower is possible, but any activity will dissipate after sundown, so high school football games will likely not be impacted.

Toasty temperatures continue through the weekend with highs in the low to mid-90s.

Spotty showers remain possible through Monday, followed by an increase in rain chances Tuesday evening due to a cold front coming to the region.

Slightly cooler air is expected behind the front starting Wednesday.