High pressure keeps North Texas hot and dry, with next rain chance on Thursday

Brittany Rainey

CBS Texas

Those who enjoyed the warm and sunny weather over the weekend in North Texas are in luck, because more of the same is in store through midweek.

On Monday, temperatures started off in the upper 60s to low 70s with sunny skies. Afternoon temperatures will warm into the mid-90s, with a very isolated shower possible.

091525-today.png

An air quality alert is in effect for the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and surrounding counties. It will be unhealthy outside for sensitive groups, so those with upper respiratory issues should minimize their time outdoors.

High pressure keeps the region mostly dry and hot through Wednesday before shifting back to the west on Thursday.

An area of low pressure will dip into the Plains and send a few disturbances to North Texas, bringing rain chances to the area. It does not look like a washout any one day.

Rain chances are greatest along the Red River and diminish farther to the south.

091525-7-day.png
