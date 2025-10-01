October in North Texas starts off hot after a September of above-average temps

Happy first day of October!

September ended hot and dry with 21 days recorded above normal, resulting in the average high temperature topping out at 92.1 degrees where the typical average high for the month is 88.6 degrees.

This led to the average overall temperature of the month to be 80.8 degrees, which is 2.3 degrees warmer than the normal average temperature for September.

The hot and dry trend continues starting October. Wednesday's forecast includes sunny skies, light winds and the high temperature expected to reach 91 degrees at DFW International Airport.

In addition, an air quality alert is in effect Wednesday for high ozone levels at the surface. This is due to warmer than average temperatures, a stagnant air mass and weak vertical mixing. Pollutant levels are unhealthy for sensitive groups, meaning it is advised that people who have any respiratory or heat-related illnesses to limit outdoor exposure.

An area of high pressure is dominating over North Texas, causing the heat and dry weather. The pressure will continue building this week, leading to highs in the 90s and sunny skies through the weekend.