Cool, pleasant weather for Election Day in North Texas

North Texas will have cooler temperatures on Tuesday after rainstorms brought anywhere from a trace to over 2 inches of rain for the region. The cold front and line of storms will continue to push eastward to Louisiana throughout the rest of the morning. A cooler and drier air mass is behind the front.

Expect a sunny, breezy and cool Tuesday, perfect weather to go to the polls. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-70s by the afternoon. Winds will also be breezy from the west-northwest, with gusts possible up to 30 mph.

Sunny and nice fall weather continues this week with cool mornings in the 50s and highs in the 70s through Thursday. A strong cold front is forecast to move through the area Thursday into Friday, but this front will likely be dry.

This front will allow a cooler air mass to settle into North Texas just in time for the weekend. Lows will be in the 40s and highs in the upper 60s.