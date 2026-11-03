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Cool, pleasant weather for Election Day in North Texas

By
Lauren Bostwick
Lauren Bostwick
Meteorologist Lauren Bostwick joined the First Alert Weather Team as the weekend meteorologist in June of 2025. Tune in for her forecast during weekend morning shows starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday morning.
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Lauren Bostwick

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North Texas will have cooler temperatures on Tuesday after rainstorms brought anywhere from a trace to over 2 inches of rain for the region. The cold front and line of storms will continue to push eastward to Louisiana throughout the rest of the morning. A cooler and drier air mass is behind the front.

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Expect a sunny, breezy and cool Tuesday, perfect weather to go to the polls. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-70s by the afternoon. Winds will also be breezy from the west-northwest, with gusts possible up to 30 mph.

Sunny and nice fall weather continues this week with cool mornings in the 50s and highs in the 70s through Thursday. A strong cold front is forecast to move through the area Thursday into Friday, but this front will likely be dry.

This front will allow a cooler air mass to settle into North Texas just in time for the weekend. Lows will be in the 40s and highs in the upper 60s.

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