Cooler temperatures, rain heading to North Texas after warm Thursday

North Texas started out Thursday noticeably cooler, with temperatures in the 40s and 50s, thanks to a cold front that moved through the region. By the afternoon, temperatures will climb into the upper 70s, about 10 degrees above average.

Another cold front will move through later Thursday, which will drop high temperatures into the upper 60s on Friday.

Temperatures will continue to fall into the weekend ahead of a weather system building in on Saturday. Two waves will move through the region. Rain chances will increase to the west by Saturday afternoon, and then widespread rain will arrive overnight into Sunday.

Saturday will also be breezy, with gusts up to 20-25 mph.

The forecast models do not yet agree when the rain will leave DFW, but it will likely linger into Sunday afternoon. Rain totals could be around 1", which will be much-needed due to drought conditions lingering across North Texas.

Temperatures will be much cooler on Sunday, with highs in the 50s. The cooldown continues into early next week, with below-average highs.