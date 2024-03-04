Sunny and warm North Texas forecast ahead of rain, storms moving in later this week

Chance of rain Monday afternoon and evening in parts North Texas

Chance of rain Monday afternoon and evening in parts North Texas

Chance of rain Monday afternoon and evening in parts North Texas

As we move through this Monday in North Texas, expect a warm day with highs in the lower 80s. We'll see a mix of clouds and sunshine. There is a slight chance of showers and storms, generally east of I-35 this afternoon and evening. We're not expecting a washout, but some storms could produce gusty winds and small hail.

Tonight we will see mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a shower. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

On Super Tuesday, we'll see mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s.

A weak cold front will push through the area tomorrow, and highs will sink into the mid-70s by Wednesday.

Another complex weather system will push into the area from Wednesday into Thursday, bringing with it scattered rain and storms.

Thursday is a weather alert! We're tracking a few strong thunderstorms in North Texas, which could produce periods of heavy rain, gusty winds and hail. The forecast could change this week, so stay tuned.

Showers and storms will continue into Friday, and high temperatures will be in the low 70s.

We'll see dry weather and highs in the low to mid-60s this weekend.