After rainy weekend, heat and humidity return to North Texas

After a stretch of wet weather in North Texas, temperatures will climb in the week ahead.

On Sunday, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport recorded 3.55 inches of rainfall, which broke the daily rainfall record.

On Monday, most of the region will dry out, but an isolated storm is possible, especially for those east of the I-35 corridor and south of I-20. The day will start cloudy, with sunny skies expected by the afternoon.

Breezy winds will come out of the south with gusts up to 25 mph. Temperatures will climb to the low 90s, with the heat index the triple digits in the afternoon.

A high-pressure system will build this week, allowing for conditions to heat up and the sun to shine! Highs will climb into the mid- and upper 90s by midweek, heat index values will be around 100 degrees and winds will be breezy from the south.

A weak front on Thursday night into Friday will bring the next chance of rain, but the timing and amount of precipitation is not yet clear.