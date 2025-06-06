Watch CBS News
Local News

Storm chances, hot and humid weather await North Texas this weekend

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

Severe weather, extreme heat on deck for North Texas this weekend
Severe weather, extreme heat on deck for North Texas this weekend 03:21

Friday morning started off warm and muggy with temperatures in the upper 70s. Ample sunshine and breezy southerly winds will boost highs into the low 90s, with feels-like temperatures near 100.

The heat and humidity stick around this weekend with afternoon heat indices from 100 to 105 both Saturday and Sunday.

download-2.png

First Alert Weather Days are in effect for Saturday and Sunday due to the threat of strong to severe storms at night. Monday is also a First Alert Weather Day, as heavy rain and storms will linger for the start of the week.

The storms on Saturday night will be more isolated and focused mainly in the northeastern part of North Texas. Hail and damaging winds are the main threats.

download-3.png

On Sunday night, the coverage of storms will increases and most of North of Texas will be impacted. Storms will likely be strongest when they arrive from the northwest, with large hail and damaging winds the main threats.

The storms will track east across all North Texas heading into early Monday morning.

download-1.png

A stalled weather system in North Texas will keep rain, flood and storm chances through the middle of next week. However, temperatures will be cooler due to clouds, rain and northerly winds.

download.png
Brittany Rainey

Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.