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Extreme heat continues in North Texas, with another heat advisory Thursday afternoon

By
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino joined the First Alert Weather Team in November 2025 as the weekday morning meteorologist. He is so happy to be back in the Dallas-Fort Worth area after previously working for CBS in 2023. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association.
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Michael Autovino

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After the heat index reached 120 on Wednesday in North Texas, Thursday afternoon may feel a little more comfortable, with the heat index topping out at 109. That's still extremely hot, and a heat advisory is in place across the region from noon to 8 p.m.

Air temperatures across the region will range from 98-100 on Thursday afternoon. 

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On Friday, humidity and cloud cover will rise, along with a chance for a few showers, due to what is currently Tropical Storm Bertha. The storm is forecast to make landfall in Texas on Thursday afternoon.

Looking ahead to the weekend and into next week, the heat cranks right back up across the region. Temperatures return to the triple digits and more heat advisories are expected.

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