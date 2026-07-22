Dangerous heat hits North Texas with feels-like temperatures as high as 116 degrees

The heat is on once again across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex with another extreme heat warning in place. Feels-like temperatures will reach as high as 116° by Wednesday afternoon, prompting a First Alert Weather Day.

Actual high temperatures across North Texas will range from 100 to 106°. There is a slim 10% chance of a shower or two southwest of DFW, while the rest of North Texas will remain dry.

The heat continues into Thursday with a heat advisory in place, as feels-like temperatures will still be as hot as 108°.

There will be a slight uptick in humidity levels on Thursday and Friday, so temperatures will be a few degrees cooler.

Looking ahead to next week, more triple-digit heat is ahead.