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Dangerous heat hits North Texas with feels-like temperatures as high as 116 degrees

By
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino joined the First Alert Weather Team in November 2025 as the weekday morning meteorologist. He is so happy to be back in the Dallas-Fort Worth area after previously working for CBS in 2023. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association.
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Michael Autovino

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The heat is on once again across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex with another extreme heat warning in place. Feels-like temperatures will reach as high as 116° by Wednesday afternoon, prompting a First Alert Weather Day.

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Actual high temperatures across North Texas will range from 100 to 106°. There is a slim 10% chance of a shower or two southwest of DFW, while the rest of North Texas will remain dry.

The heat continues into Thursday with a heat advisory in place, as feels-like temperatures will still be as hot as 108°.  

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There will be a slight uptick in humidity levels on Thursday and Friday, so temperatures will be a few degrees cooler.

Looking ahead to next week, more triple-digit heat is ahead. 

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