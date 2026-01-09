Mild Friday in North Texas before cold front brings seasonable winter temperatures

Friday morning in North Texas is starting out 15 to 25 degrees cooler compared to Thursday, with temperatures in the 40s and low 50s. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds into this afternoon with isolated storm chances, mainly southeast of the Metroplex.

The risk for severe weather in the region is low, with East Texas having a better chance. Highs Friday will also be cooler, with most of the area reaching the upper 60s.

A cold front will push through Friday night, bringing a chill to the air on Saturday morning. Low temperatures fall into the upper 30s and feels-like temperatures for some will dip into the 20s as winds gust up to 30 mph.

The weekend will be dry with highs in the mid-50s, where they should be for this time of year.

Expect highs to return to the lower 60s by Monday. There is no rain in the forecast next week, which is not good for drought conditions as parts of the Metroplex are now in the abnormally dry category on the drought monitor.