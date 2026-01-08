Another hot January day for North Texas Thursday before seasonable weather returns this weekend

Thursday is starting out very warm and windy in North Texas with temperatures in the mid- to upper 60s, more than 20 degrees warmer the same time on Wednesday.

A few storms and showers will be possible this morning, mainly north and west of the Metroplex. Counties along the Red River have a low-level threat for severe storms which could include strong wind and hail.

A cold front will move through the region, which will bring wind gusts up to 35 mph along with a higher risk of fires along and west of I-35.

This front will send temperatures soaring into the upper 70s and lower 80s. While it's unseasonably warm, the temperature will fall short of the record high of 88. By this afternoon, some clouds will clear, but it will remain breezy.

Another front will move through the region on Friday and stall to the southeast, allowing for storms to ignite in East Texas. The severe weather threat is classified as level 1 (marginal) with the main threats of wind and hail.

Temperatures on Friday will be 10 degrees cooler, with highs barely reach reaching 70. The next front that moves through will bring big changes this weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will both start out in the 30s, with highs in the mid-50s. On the bright side, there is no rain in the forecast through the middle of next week.