Temperatures return to the 50s in North Texas on Thursday before dropping close to freezing by Saturday

North Texas is slowly returning back to normal after the winter storm Thursday morning. Temperatures stayed above freezing for most of the night, which has allowed for more melting.

There are isolated areas of patchy freezing fog this morning, but otherwise conditions will be partly cloudy, mild and breezy into the afternoon.

A cold front will move through this afternoon, which will bring breezy conditions and cooler temperatures into Friday.

Another cold front then come through on Friday afternoon, bringing even colder air on Friday night and into the weekend. Highs on Friday afternoon will be in the 40s.

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Saturday due to extreme cold, with wind chills ranging from -5 to 15. Feels-like temperatures will top out in the single digits for some parts of the region, and the high temperature will be around the freezing mark. Fortunately, it looks to be the last push of arctic air for the next 10 days, with temperatures steadily climbing into next week.

The next chance for rain is Monday night through early Wednesday of next week.

While it may still change, models are pointing towards highs in the 50s and 60s into the middle of February.