Warm winter Friday for North Texas ahead of pleasant, dry weekend

Friday morning is starting out cool in North Texas, but milder compared to Thursday, with temperatures in the 40s. In the afternoon, highs will reach the upper 70s.

A cold front will move through later in the day, but the only impact will be cooler temperatures on Saturday. The high temperature on Saturday will dip into the upper 60s before rising back into the mid-70s on Sunday.

Sunday will be great for any outdoor plans. Although it will be on the cloudy side, North Texas will remain dry.

Expect the above-average temperatures to continue into next week, with the next promising rain chance coming on Tuesday. Some models also show another rain chance by next Friday or Saturday, but that is still a week away and may change.

After next week, temperatures look to stay on the mild side, with highs in the 60s and low 70s and lows in the upper 40s and 50s, into the middle of February.