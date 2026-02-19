Warm and breezy Thursday for North Texas with elevated fire threat in some areas

Thursday is starting off mild in North Texas with temperatures in the 60s. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds once again, with highs reaching the mid- to upper 70s with breezy winds.

The windy conditions have prompted a red flag warning for Young, Jack, Montague and Cooke counties. Those areas are at critical fire danger levels and outdoor burning is not recommended.

Other parts of North Texas have low relative humidity levels and are still at a high risk for grass fires.

A cold front heading towards North Texas will drop temperatures 5-10 degrees on Friday. Another front will move through early Saturday and continue to drop temperatures into Sunday.

By Sunday morning temperatures will be the 30s, and the afternoon high will struggle to get out of the 50s (yes it's still winter!).

After the brief cool-down, the region will quickly warm back up into the lower 80s on Wednesday.