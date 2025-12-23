Temperatures to approach record highs for Christmas in North Texas

Tuesday morning started out foggy in parts of North Texas as winds from the south ushered in moisture from the Gulf. Any fog that forms will dissipate in the late morning.

The forecasted high temperature of 79 at DFW Airport is just two degrees shy of the record. Cloud cover will persist throughout the day with a wind from the south 10-15 mph, gusting up to 20 mph.

A ridge of high pressure is dominating in the upper levels of the atmosphere, resulting in above-average and potentially record-breaking highs. Christmas Eve will be warm with a high in the upper 70s. Cloud cover will decrease throughout the day, and winds are from the south gusting up to 20 mph.

Christmas Day is forecasted to be one of the warmest on record. If the high gets to 79 degrees, then this Christmas will be considered the 3rd warmest in DFW's history. Though it will be warm, conditions will be nice for any outdoor festivities.

Potential record-breaking heat will continue through Saturday. The next front will move through Sunday, dropping temperatures near normal by the start of next week.