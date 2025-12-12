Warm weather for North Texas through Saturday before a sharp cooldown

Friday morning is starting out not as cold as earlier in the week, with temperatures in the 40s.

A dense fog advisory is in place to the south in Anderson County, which includes Palestine, bot fog is not a concern for the Metroplex.

North Texans can expect another afternoon of above-average temperatures, with highs near 70.

Big changes are on the way this weekend as a strong cold front moves through. Highs Saturday will be in the mid-60s, but drop to the mid-40s on Sunday. Wind chills early Sunday morning will be in the 20s, with winds reaching up to 20 mph.

It will be very cold for those running in the BMW Dallas Marathon. Temperatures throughout the race will be mainly in the 30s.

Temperatures fall below freezing on Monday morning and stay cold through the afternoon with highs in the 40s.

Later in the week, North Texas will warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s, and as of now it looks like the warm weather will stick around through Christmas.