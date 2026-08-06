Hot weather continues in North Texas, with triple-digit highs in the extended forecast

Thursday is another hot day, much the same as Wednesday, with temperatures currently at 100°, but heat index values remain tied to actual air temperatures, as moisture remains somewhat low, helping us stay away from heat advisory criteria for the time being.

Overnight lows will stay in the low 80s for Friday morning, and we will keep with these warm morning temperatures for the foreseeable future.

Moving through the remainder of the week, temperatures will remain around the triple digits. With heat index values creeping up between 105-110 °, we will watch for any potential heat advisories, with heat index values just around the necessary criteria; however, the chance of that seems to be higher for next week.

On Friday and Saturday, there is a slight 10% chance of rain as the heat ridge moves west and helps push a weak cold front south, but it will stall out over portions of Oklahoma. Temperatures remain hot, into the triple digits, with hotter heat index values returning.

Next week, conditions will remain hot and dry with temperatures into the triple digits. We will watch for higher heat index values that could warrant heat advisories next week.

The very hot and dry stretch of the last couple of weeks has finally taken its toll on our recent drought monitor, as abnormally dry conditions have returned across North Texas. This is something to keep an eye on, as rain chances are not in the forecast anytime soon.