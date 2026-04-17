Rain and storms ahead for North Texas after warm, humid Friday

Warm, humid and windy conditions continue for North Texas on Friday as air flow from the south pulls in Gulf moisture. Mostly cloudy skies are in store, with highs in the low 80s and wind gusts up to 35 mph.

Overnight, storms will approach the region from the northwest, most likely arriving in North Texas between 3 and 7 a.m. The system will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms, with the potential for some stronger storms capable of wind gusts up to 60 mph and small hail.

The rain will continue for most of Saturday morning. North Texas will dry out from north to south in the afternoon.

The front also brings a steep drop in temperatures, with highs on Saturday topping out in the low to mid-60s.

Temperatures on Sunday morning will drop into the 40s, but sunshine will return in the afternoon with highs in the 70s.

Next week will start off with highs in the 70s and a chance of rain on Tuesday before temperatures rise into the 80s again.