Dense fog advisory in place ahead of temperatures climbing into 60s Saturday across North Texas

Planning to get out of the house before 10 a.m. Saturday, use precautions and low beam headlights due to pockets of dense fog. A dense fog advisory, encompassing most of North Texas, is in effect until 10 a.m. for counties along and north of I-20.

The fog will begin to lift once the sun rises and mixing occurs in the atmosphere. Late morning, mostly sunny skies will be in the forecast, and temperatures will climb into the upper 40s by lunch and kickoff for the Big 12 Championship Game. A jacket and sunglasses may be needed for tailgaters.

After the game, temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s, and winds will come from the south at around 5 mph.

Saturday night is also the tree lighting celebration at Klyde Warren Park, and conditions look to be dry and cool. A jacket is a must, but otherwise, a fantastic forecast is in place with temperatures in the 50s.

A cold front moves through on Sunday, knocking temperatures down a couple of degrees on Sunday and Monday.

Monday will be the coolest day of the week with a high in the low 50s. The rest of the week looks to stay dry, sunny and mild. Enjoy.