Watch CBS News
Local News

Dense fog advisory in place ahead of temperatures climbing into 60s Saturday across North Texas

By
Lauren Bostwick
Meteorologist Lauren Bostwick joined the First Alert Weather Team as the weekend meteorologist in June of 2025. Tune in for her forecast during weekend morning shows starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday morning.
Read Full Bio
Lauren Bostwick

/ CBS Texas

Add CBS News on Google

Planning to get out of the house before 10 a.m. Saturday, use precautions and low beam headlights due to pockets of dense fog. A dense fog advisory, encompassing most of North Texas, is in effect until 10 a.m. for counties along and north of I-20. 

thumbnail-dense-fog-advisory-1.png

The fog will begin to lift once the sun rises and mixing occurs in the atmosphere. Late morning, mostly sunny skies will be in the forecast, and temperatures will climb into the upper 40s by lunch and kickoff for the Big 12 Championship Game. A jacket and sunglasses may be needed for tailgaters.

After the game, temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s, and winds will come from the south at around 5 mph.

Saturday night is also the tree lighting celebration at Klyde Warren Park, and conditions look to be dry and cool. A jacket is a must, but otherwise, a fantastic forecast is in place with temperatures in the 50s.

thumbnail-cowboys-tailgate.png

A cold front moves through on Sunday, knocking temperatures down a couple of degrees on Sunday and Monday. 

Monday will be the coolest day of the week with a high in the low 50s. The rest of the week looks to stay dry, sunny and mild. Enjoy.

thumbnail-am-7-day-14.png

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue