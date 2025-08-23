Watch CBS News
Local News

Sunny, seasonal weekend. Cold front to bring rain chances and a cooldown next week

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

Happy Saturday.  It's a sunny start across the area with temperatures in the 70s.

Plan for a seasonal day with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.

Rain chance is less than 10% across North Texas this weekend.

thumbnail-image001.png

An Air Quality Alert is in place this weekend for the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and surrounding counties.

If you have upper respiratory issues, such as asthma, you will want to minimize your time outdoors.

thumbnail-image002-1.png

After a seasonably hot weekend, temperatures are cooling down next week.

A cold front will arrive on Tuesday, bringing with it rain showers and cooler air to keep highs in the 80s.

Right now, Tuesday and Friday look to be our wettest days, but scattered showers are also possible on Wednesday and Thursday.

Dig out the rain gear and keep it handy for the upcoming week.

Have a great weekend. 

Brittany Rainey

Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue