Sunny, seasonal weekend. Cold front to bring rain chances and a cooldown next week

Happy Saturday. It's a sunny start across the area with temperatures in the 70s.

Plan for a seasonal day with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.

Rain chance is less than 10% across North Texas this weekend.

An Air Quality Alert is in place this weekend for the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and surrounding counties.

If you have upper respiratory issues, such as asthma, you will want to minimize your time outdoors.

After a seasonably hot weekend, temperatures are cooling down next week.

A cold front will arrive on Tuesday, bringing with it rain showers and cooler air to keep highs in the 80s.

Right now, Tuesday and Friday look to be our wettest days, but scattered showers are also possible on Wednesday and Thursday.

Dig out the rain gear and keep it handy for the upcoming week.

Have a great weekend.