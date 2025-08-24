The hottest days of 2025 coming to an end? A front brings cooler temperatures, rain chances this week

Cooler temperatures and rain chances show up later this week

Cooler temperatures and rain chances are expected later this week, following four consecutive days of above-normal highs.

The weather pattern in the week ahead is expected to help lower these temperatures starting on Tuesday. It will also bring modest rain chances for Tuesday through Thursday. The high-pressure system just to our south will be enough to push the better rain chances to our northeast into Oklahoma and Missouri.

The rain chances for North Texas increase by Friday and Saturday, but it appears the best rainfall amounts will be far to our northeast.

This weather pattern will temper the temperatures. We still have a couple of 90-degree days in the week ahead, but overall, a much cooler end to what is, on average, our hottest month of the year.