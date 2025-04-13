Watch CBS News
Local News

Unseasonably warm weather, windy conditions persists across North Texas this week

By Scott Padgett

/ CBS Texas

Slightly cooler temperatures kick off DFW's week
Slightly cooler temperatures kick off DFW's week 02:57

It was a scorcher across North Texas on Sunday, with many spots hitting at least 90 degrees. DFW reached 92 degrees so far — just one degree short of the daily record of 93 degrees set in 1936 and matched in 1972. 

Temperatures will stay mild into the evening, still above 75 degrees at 10 p.m. 

download.png

Slightly cooler temperatures are set to kick off the week, with highs in the 70s and 80s. A dry front will push through Monday night, bringing short-lived relief from the heat on Tuesday.

download.png
download.png

Our next low-pressure system will spark a chance of thunderstorms starting Friday night and hanging around through Monday. It's shaping up to be soggy and stormy, right on cue for the holiday weekend. A few strong to severe storms are possible. 

download.png
Scott Padgett
Scott-Padgett_cbsdfw.jpg

Chief Meteorologist Scott Padgett joined CBS 11 in September 2013.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.