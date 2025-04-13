Unseasonably warm weather, windy conditions persists across North Texas this week

It was a scorcher across North Texas on Sunday, with many spots hitting at least 90 degrees. DFW reached 92 degrees so far — just one degree short of the daily record of 93 degrees set in 1936 and matched in 1972.

Temperatures will stay mild into the evening, still above 75 degrees at 10 p.m.

Slightly cooler temperatures are set to kick off the week, with highs in the 70s and 80s. A dry front will push through Monday night, bringing short-lived relief from the heat on Tuesday.

Our next low-pressure system will spark a chance of thunderstorms starting Friday night and hanging around through Monday. It's shaping up to be soggy and stormy, right on cue for the holiday weekend. A few strong to severe storms are possible.