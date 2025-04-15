Expect mostly sunny skies across North Texas ahead of possible rain, storms Easter weekend

Monday's slow-moving cold front continues to make gradual progress to the southeast. By early Tuesday morning, the entire area will be positioned behind the front, settling into a cooler and drier air mass to start the day.

As the day goes on, skies will begin to clear, and the thinning of mid- and high-level clouds will give way to a pleasant afternoon. High temperatures will remain in the 70s thanks to cool air advection from the north and northeast, combined with low dewpoints in the 30s and 40s.

This cooler, drier air will be short-lived, though.

Overnight into Wednesday, southeasterly winds will return, bringing warmer and more humid conditions. Highs on Wednesday will climb back into the 80s, with a mix of sun and clouds expected as moisture increases.

By Friday, the Frist Alert Weather Team will be watching a longwave trough moving south toward the Four Corners region, with a surface low and cold front setting up near the Texas/Oklahoma Panhandles.

Forecast models are starting to come into better agreement on a slower progression of this system, which means multiple upper disturbances could track across the Southern Plains throughout the weekend.

The First Alert Weather Team is monitoring the potential of First Alert Weather days for Saturday and Sunday. While the forecast models are coming into better agreement with a slower setup, they are differing in how much rain North Texas can see. With that in mind, the rain chances remain at 50% both Saturday and Sunday.