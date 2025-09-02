Watch CBS News
Dry stretch with warmer temperatures expected across North Texas. Rain chances increase this weekend

Pleasant Tuesday ahead in North Texas
Another warm and muggy day is ahead with highs near 90 and feels-like temperatures in the mid-90s.

An isolated shower is possible Tuesday afternoon as a disturbance slides into the area, but most of us will remain dry with partly cloudy skies.

Expect full sunshine for Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures returning to the mid-90s.

Clouds move in on Friday, but it will still be a warm and mostly dry day.

The First Alert Weather team is tracking tropical moisture from a system in the Pacific that could increase rain chances Sunday into Monday. The additional clouds and rain will keep temperatures in the 80s.

