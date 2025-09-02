Dry stretch with warmer temperatures expected across North Texas. Rain chances increase this weekend

Another warm and muggy day is ahead with highs near 90 and feels-like temperatures in the mid-90s.

An isolated shower is possible Tuesday afternoon as a disturbance slides into the area, but most of us will remain dry with partly cloudy skies.

Expect full sunshine for Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures returning to the mid-90s.

Clouds move in on Friday, but it will still be a warm and mostly dry day.

The First Alert Weather team is tracking tropical moisture from a system in the Pacific that could increase rain chances Sunday into Monday. The additional clouds and rain will keep temperatures in the 80s.