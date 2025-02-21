Temperatures in North Texas finally return to above freezing Friday afternoon

Another cold day in North Texas before a weekend warmup

North Texas woke up to temperatures in the 20s, but the region will finally see highs above freezing Friday after a 3-day cold snap.

Highs in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex will be in the mid-30s on Friday afternoon. Unfortunately, there will not be much sun, and thicker clouds could keep temperatures in some areas south of I-20 near freezing.

Saturday morning will be chilly again, with temperatures in the upper 20s for the Cowtown Marathon 5K and 10K races. By the afternoon, temperatures will warm to near 50 degrees.

Plan for light winds and mostly cloudy skies during the day. A few rain showers are possible Saturday night into Sunday morning, as a disturbance will move through the region.

Skies will clear by midday Sunday, giving way to sunny skies and highs in the lower 60s, closer to average for late February.

Next week will feel like spring with sunny skies and highs in the lower 70s.