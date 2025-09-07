Below-average temperatures expected Sunday. North Texas heats up later this week

Temperatures gradually warm Sunday in North Texas as clouds begin to dissipate

Another cooler-than-average day is on tap.

Cloud cover is forecast to gradually dissipate throughout the afternoon, and winds will come from the east at around 5 to 10 mph.

The high is only expected to reach 83 degrees for the DFW metroplex, which is 8 degrees below normal. Take advantage of the mild weather and enjoy a long walk on the trail.

Mostly clear skies are in the forecast Sunday night, allowing for lows to dip into the mid-60s Monday morning. A northwesterly flow aloft may bring some cloud cover and a few showers to counties to the west of the metroplex Monday morning, but most of the region will likely stay dry.

Monday and Tuesday are forecast to remain below average with lows in the mid-60s, highs in the upper 80s, and sunny skies.

A ridge of high pressure builds throughout this next week, which will lead to an abundance of sunshine, a rain-free streak, and a gradual temperature incline. Highs will likely be above average by the end of the week.