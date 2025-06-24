Watch CBS News
Local News

Rinse and repeat. North Texas stays hot, breezy with possible isolated showers

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

Heat and sunshine stick around North Texas
Heat and sunshine stick around North Texas 02:07

We are hitting the repeat button on the forecast.

Temperatures on Tuesday morning are expected to start in the mid-to-upper 70s and will top out around 94. Southerly winds will be breezy Tuesday afternoon, and temperatures will feel closer to 100 degrees.

weather1.png

An isolated shower is possible each day during peak heating in the afternoon, especially for the southeast areas. But most of North Texas will remain dry right through the weekend.

Temperatures warm up a few degrees this weekend as high pressure builds back over the area. 

Brittany Rainey

Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.