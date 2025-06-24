Rinse and repeat. North Texas stays hot, breezy with possible isolated showers

We are hitting the repeat button on the forecast.

Temperatures on Tuesday morning are expected to start in the mid-to-upper 70s and will top out around 94. Southerly winds will be breezy Tuesday afternoon, and temperatures will feel closer to 100 degrees.

An isolated shower is possible each day during peak heating in the afternoon, especially for the southeast areas. But most of North Texas will remain dry right through the weekend.

Temperatures warm up a few degrees this weekend as high pressure builds back over the area.