The warming trend continues for North Texas as temperatures hit the 70s, 80s; rain chances return by weekend

It was a fabulous, warmer-than-average weekend in North Texas, and you can expect the warming trend to continue.

The high Monday will climb into the 70s by lunchtime and top out around 82 degrees by 4 p.m. The day will be mostly sunny with clouds building into the forecast later Monday night.

Tuesday, a cold front will move through North Texas. Clouds will encompass the region, and rain is expected in the evening.

The next chance of rain is Friday night into Saturday. Valentine's Day will likely be rainy during the day and clear up just in time for dinner; however, one forecast model is keeping rain in the area all night.

Stay tuned as models get into better agreement.