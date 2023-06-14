Dallas-Fort Worth under severe thunderstorm watch tonight

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A new severe thunderstorm watch was issued for parts of North Texas, including all of Dallas-Fort Worth. The watch goes through 10 p.m. Wednesday.

A Heat Advisory was posted from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. for Thursday. Heat index values are expected between 105 and 112 degrees. Thus, it's important to stay hydrated. Take frequent breaks if you're going to spend a lot of time outdoors.

On Thursday, high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s are expected for much of North Texas. A mix of sun and clouds will hang overhead. An isolated late day shower or storm could develop, as well.

ERCOT has urged Texans to brace themselves for high temperatures in the triple digits starting Friday. High temperatures could hover around 100 or so by the afternoon and mostly sunny skies abound.

On Saturday through Father's Day this Sunday, highs will again be in the low 100s. It will likely feel hotter as heat index values will be between 105 and 107 degrees.

Also, high temperatures will continue to rise into the low 100s for Juneteenth this Monday.

So stay cool, North Texas, and remain weather aware by visiting our weather page or watching us live on our 24/7 stream.