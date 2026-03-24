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The high heat is back in North Texas. Expect temperatures in the upper 80s, 90s as fire danger elevates

By Michael Autovino

/ CBS Texas

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Tuesday begins mild, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

The warmth will continue with highs in the mid-80s by Tuesday afternoon, which will eventually reach the 90s by Thursday. The record high on Thursday is 91°, and the First Alert Weather Team is forecasting 91° and an abundance of southerly winds.

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Due to the dry, low-humidity conditions, the fire threat continues in the western counties.  

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Expect wind to increase on Thursday and Friday ahead of a cold front that will drop temperatures into the 60s on Saturday. Wind gusts will likely stay between 25 and 30 mph at times.

There is only a slim chance of rainfall on Friday night and into Saturday; the dry conditions continue. 

Looking ahead to early April, the Climate Prediction Center has forecast that DFW has a chance to receive above-normal amounts of precipitation, which is much needed as most of the Lone Star State is seeing drought conditions.

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Out of the next seven days, only one day will be below average as above-average temperatures continue. This likely sets the stage for this March to wind up being the warmest ever on record. 

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