Severe storms, heavy rain to hit North Texas Friday into Saturday before dry, cooler Easter Sunday

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Friday afternoon through Saturday as severe storms and heavy rain are expected to move into North Texas, bringing a risk of flooding, damaging winds and hail.

Most of Friday will remain relatively quiet, with dry conditions through the early to mid-afternoon and only a slight chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. That includes minimal concern for severe weather during outdoor events like the Texas Rangers home opener, though a brief pop-up storm cannot be ruled out.

Storm timing, rain totals and severe weather threats across North Texas

The main threat arrives later Friday evening, when a cluster of thunderstorms is expected to develop west of the Metroplex and move into the area between roughly 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Heavy rain will intensify overnight and continue into Saturday morning, with widespread totals of 1 to 3 inches possible. Localized flooding could become a concern, especially in areas that see repeated rounds of storms.

The severe weather threat is relatively low but not zero.

Areas across the Metroplex are under a Level 1 risk, while locations north and west face a Level 2 risk. The primary hazards include damaging wind gusts and hail, though a brief tornado cannot be completely ruled out.

Rain is expected to taper off by Saturday afternoon, with gradual clearing into the evening. While the morning could be soggy, improving conditions later in the day should allow for outdoor plans.

Easter Sunday forecast: Dry, cooler start with pleasant afternoon

Easter Sunday is shaping up to be dry and seasonable, with morning temperatures in the low 50s and afternoon highs in the low 70s.

It may feel a bit cool early for sunrise services or Easter egg hunts, so light jackets could be needed. Skies will feature a mix of clouds, but no rain is expected, making for favorable outdoor conditions throughout the day.

Looking ahead, temperatures will remain near seasonal averages early next week before climbing back toward the 80s by midweek.