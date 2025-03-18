North Texas firefighters on high alert for grass and brush fires amid strong winds

Firefighters in North Texas are bracing for an increased risk of grass and brush fires as strong winds and dry conditions create hazardous conditions across the region.

The Fort Worth Fire Department said they've added extra staffing and deployed specialized brush trucks to respond quickly to potential fires.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for North Texas, in effect until 10 p.m. Tuesday, warning that gusty conditions could rapidly spread any flames.

Fire officials said the combination of high winds, low humidity, and dry vegetation significantly increases fire danger.

To combat the threat, Fort Worth Fire has assigned two additional brush trucks to patrol the city, supplementing its fleet of smaller, off-road-capable vehicles stationed at various firehouses. Authorities explained these trucks are crucial in reaching fires in difficult terrain before they can spread.

"When Mother Nature's doing her thing, it seems like you're always a little more alert," a Fort Worth Fire Department official said.

The risk is especially high because embers from a fire can be carried by the wind, igniting new fires downwind, authorities said.

How to prepare in North Texas against brush fires

Homeowners are urged to take precautions, including keeping yards well-maintained, removing debris and firewood near homes, and avoiding outdoor burning. The fire department also advised against grilling or using open flames outdoors on high-risk days.

"Make sure your grass is mowed, so fire doesn't travel as quickly and spread as fast," said Craig Trojacek, a spokesperson for the Fort Worth Fire Department.

With firefighters on high alert for the next 24 hours, officials stressed that prevention is key to avoiding dangerous and fast-moving wildfires.