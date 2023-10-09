Texas overpass renamed after fallen Dallas firefighter William Tanksley

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas) - Almost a decade later, family members and fellow first responders gathered on the southbound Spur 408 exit-ramp, above Interstate-20 as it was renamed in honor of fallen Dallas firefighter William Tanksley.

The solemn ceremony of sorts took place on Oct. 7.

'The Firefighter William Scott Tanksley Memorial Bridge' now serves as a reminder of the immense sacrifice made by Tanksley on Feb. 10, 2014. On that cold winter day, the then 14-year veteran of the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department was killed after he was knocked off the side of the overpass and down onto the interstate. He was helping a stranded motorist when it happened.

At the time, investigators said another driver on the ramp was traveling at an unsafe speed and hit Tanksley.

At the time of his death, Tanksley was married with three children. He was described as a loving father, adored coach and role model.

"He loved his job, people, his family, his coworkers and they loved him," Scott's uncle, Tom Tanksley told CBS News Texas in 2014.