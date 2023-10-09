Watch CBS News

Monday morning headlines, Oct. 9

Dallas pastor stuck in Jerusalem as violence heightens between Israel and Hamas. A Federal judge denied a request to stop the execution of Garland man on death row for murdering an 80-year-old woman during a car jacking in 2002.
