Dallas firefighter Juan Omar Chaidez remembered as hard worker who loved the job, his mom and making jokes

A procession was held Monday morning in Collin County to honor Dallas Fire-Rescue firefighter Juan Omar Chaidez.

The CBS News Texas chopper captured the moment Chaidez's body was escorted inside the Collin County Medical Examiner's Office by his crew from Dallas Fire Station 43, standing shoulder to shoulder, giving him one last salute.

"A lot of times you don't want being a fireman to define you, and this is one of those times where he was a great fireman, but we're talking about him as a person and as a man, and like I said, as a family member," said Wes Southard, who worked with him at the fire tation.

Around 7 a.m. Monday, Officials recovered Chaidez' body near Bratonia Park on Lavon Lake, after two days of search efforts. The Collin County Sheriff's Office said Chaidez was kayaking Saturday at the lake with his dog when he went missing. A witness reported seeing him in the water, and later saw only the dog paddling near the overturned kayak. Some of Chaidez's fire crew members were at the lake as his body was recovered from the water.

"We talked to his mom and his dad, and we just let them know that we're there, and we loved him… loved him very much, and that they raised a really good son," Southard said.

Chaidez was a firefighter with the Dallas Fire-Rescue for six years. Southard said Chaidez was a hard worker who loved his job, his mom and making jokes.

"He was one of those ones that that was always having fun. I don't think Omar was ever having a bad time," said Southard. "I think wherever he went, he made sure that everybody else was happy, made sure that everybody else was cared for, and made sure everybody else knew that someone was thinking of them."

Collin County authorities said Chaidez' dog was found safely and is doing well. Multiple crews helped locate Chaidez' body. Currently, Bratonia Park remains closed to the public. Dallas Fire Rescue said it's focusing its resources on helping Chaidez' family and the fire crew process this tragedy.

"He'll be missed for a very long time," Southard said.