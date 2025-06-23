Collin County honors fallen Dallas firefighter Juan Omar Chaidez with memorial procession Local News Body of missing Dallas firefighter recovered from North Texas lake, officials confirm texas By Briauna Brown Updated on: June 23, 2025 / 12:41 PM CDT / CBS Texas The body of a missing Dallas firefighter was recovered Monday morning after he was reported missing while kayaking at a North Texas lake over the weekend, officials confirmed. The Collin County Sheriff's Office said that at about 7 a.m., the body of Juan Chaidez was located and recovered from Lake Lavon near Bratonia Park.