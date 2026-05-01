Dallas firefighter injured while battling house fire near Fair Park, officials say

A Dallas firefighter was taken to the hospital after being injured in a house fire near Fair Park early Friday, officials confirmed.

Dallas Fire-Rescue told CBS News Texas that at about 1:50 a.m., crews were called to the blaze at a home in the 2600 block of Birmingham Avenue. When they arrived, fire was seen at the back of the residence.

DFR said one man was inside when the fire started, but he was able to make it out safely.

Firefighters reportedly deployed hand lines and began an offensive attack, working for almost an hour before extinguishing the fire. During the operation, one firefighter suffered a minor injury and was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

DFR said the cause of the fire is being investigated, and the American Red Cross was notified and will help the man who lived inside the home.