2 dead, 1 injured after drive-by shooting in South Dallas, police say

Two people died, and one person was transported to the hospital following an early morning drive-by shooting in South Dallas, police said.

At about 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a parking lot at Elsie Faye Heggins near Malcolm X Boulevard. According to witnesses, a group of people were hanging out in that lot when a car drove by and opened fire. Police said three people, two women and one man, were struck.

The two women were transported to a hospital, where one, later identified as 27-year-old Curtisha Dowell, died from her injuries, police said. The other woman's condition has not been released, but police confirmed she's stable.

The third victim, later identified as 28-year-old Jaqualin Kemp, was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. Police said he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Police have not released any suspect details, but said the investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to call 214-671-3584.