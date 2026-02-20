Watch CBS News
Dog attack sends Dallas officer to hospital; second person also taken, authorities say

Doug Myers
A Dallas police officer and another person were taken to a hospital Friday afternoon after a dog attack in South Dallas, according to police and Dallas Fire‑Rescue. 

Dallas police said officers responded around 3 p.m. to an animal‑attack call in the 2700 block of Dawson Street, where a dog bit an officer, who was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Dallas Fire‑Rescue confirmed two people were transported. The department said at least one of the transports was the result of a dog attack. 

The investigation is ongoing.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.

