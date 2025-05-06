Watch CBS News
Deputy marshal fatally shoots aggressive coyote near Dallas park, city says

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas.
Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

A Dallas deputy marshal fatally shot an aggressive coyote near Reverchon Park on Tuesday afternoon after a citizen reported being approached by the animal while walking their dogs, the city said.

The deputy marshal located the coyote, established a perimeter, and fired one round, killing it when it moved toward a populated area of the Katy Trail, according to the City of Dallas.

GettyImages-1218766986-1.jpg
(iStockphoto)

The coyote's remains will be sent to a laboratory for testing. Dallas police are investigating the incident, following department policy when an officer discharges their weapon in the line of duty, officials said.

No one was injured by the coyote, according to the city.  

