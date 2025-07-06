Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin arrested in Allen, court records show

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin was arrested in Allen Sunday morning for weapon and marijuana charges, according to Collin County court records.

Turpin, 28, was booked into the Collin County jail for possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon, two misdemeanors, records show. His bond amount was listed at $500.

Collin County jail

CBS News Texas has reached out to the Allen Police Department to gather details surrounding Turpin's arrest. We'll update as more information becomes available.

Turpin signed to Cowboys after impressive USFL season

The Cowboys signed Turpin, a TCU alum, to a three-year contract in 2022 following his breakout performance in the United States Football League.