Watch CBS News
Local News

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin arrested in Allen, court records show

By Briauna Brown

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin was arrested in Allen Sunday morning for weapon and marijuana charges, according to Collin County court records.

Turpin, 28, was booked into the Collin County jail for possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon, two misdemeanors, records show. His bond amount was listed at $500.

kavontae-lamon.jpg
Collin County jail

CBS News Texas has reached out to the Allen Police Department to gather details surrounding Turpin's arrest. We'll update as more information becomes available.

Turpin signed to Cowboys after impressive USFL season

The Cowboys signed Turpin, a TCU alum, to a three-year contract in 2022 following his breakout performance in the United States Football League. 

Briauna Brown

Briauna Brown is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime and versatile journalist, Briauna writes, edits and produces social media content for all CBS Texas digital platforms.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.