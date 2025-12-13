Dallas Cowboys Trevon Diggs' return from injured reserved remains on hold, team says

Less than 24 hours after Dallas Cowboys' cornerback Trevon Diggs told reporters he expected to play Sunday, against the Vikings, the team announced he will remain on the Designated for Return list.

Diggs has missed seven games since suffering a concussion in an at-home accident and was shortly placed on injured reserve for what is listed as a knee injury.

Questions have loomed since the at-home accident, with few details provided by the team or Diggs; however, the all-pro corner did share some thoughts after practice on Friday.

"I think everybody is obligated to their own opinion," Diggs said. "That's it. I feel good."

From the coaching side, both Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer and Defensive Coordinator Matt Eberflus reiterated they needed to see more "consistency" before Diggs would see the field.

With Diggs officially out against the Vikings, decisions must be made quickly about Dallas' $97 million investment before Week 16 versus the Los Angeles Chargers, or their cornerback will revert to IR to finish the season.