Dallas Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs placed on injured reserve list after suffering concussion, team officials say

One of the Cowboys' weirdest roster injuries just got even weirder.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs has officially been placed on the injured reserve Saturday, after suffering a concussion while at home, team officials said.

Friday, the Cowboys (3-3-1) ruled out Diggs for Sunday's visit to Denver (5-2). He missed last week's 44-22 victory over Washington. Diggs had the accident at home three days before that game.

Concussion protocol

The Cowboys have remained vague on the exact cause of the accidental concussion. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said on Friday that the team has more information on the incident, but has said they will leave it to Diggs to reveal the details.

Diggs, who was limited to a total of 13 games the previous two seasons because of major knee injuries, wasn't in the locker room when it was open to reporters Friday.

Diggs was considered ahead of schedule when he played in the opener after another offseason of rehabbing a knee injury, but the 2021 All-Pro has struggled in the team's primarily zone scheme under first-year defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

Contract could be cap casualty

The Cowboys can release Diggs next offseason with minimal impact on the salary cap from the $97 million, five-year extension he signed two years ago. Diggs led the NFL with 11 interceptions in his All-Pro season.

This season, the former All-Pro defensive back has played in six games, recording 18 tackles and zero interceptions.

Diggs will be eligible to return no earlier than the Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day game against the Kansas City Chiefs.