Dallas Cowboys' Trevon Diggs set to return as Daron Bland placed on injured reserve

The Dallas Cowboys made significant roster moves on Saturday, activating Cornerback Trevon Diggs, who had been on the injured reserve list since October.

Diggs is set to return ahead of Week 16, while fellow corner DaRon Bland was placed on season-ending injured reserve.

Diggs' last played game was on Oct. 12 against the Carolina Panthers. He was sidelined with a concussion he reportedly suffered at home, and lingering knee issues.

After opening his 21-day practice window in late November, the former All-Pro corner has steadily worked his way back. He was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report but now carries no game status designation, signaling he's ready to suit up.

Coaches have praised Diggs' energy and consistency during practice, though he may be eased back into action rather than reclaiming a full-time starting role immediately.

In a corresponding move, the Cowboys placed Bland on injured reserve due to a left foot injury that will likely require surgery. Bland, who set an NFL record for pick-sixes in 2023, had logged 73 tackles, six pass breakups, and one interception returned for a touchdown this season before the setback.

This marks Bland's second foot surgery in two years, raising questions about his offseason availability.