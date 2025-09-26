Dallas Cowboys legend Roger Staubach crashes head coach Brian Schottenheimer's press conference

As the Dallas Cowboys prepare to face the Green Bay Packers and the highly anticipated reunion with Micah Parsons, head coach Brian Schottenheimer got a boost Friday morning with a surprise visitor during his news conference.

As he was answering a question about the team's defensive approach to the game, Schottenheimer noticed something out of the corner of his eye that stopped him cold: There was Roger Staubach, the legendary Cowboys quarterback.

Schottenheimer quickly got up and approached the 83-year-old two-time Super Bowl champion to shake his hand. Staubach, who does not make many public appearances, jokingly offered to take the field for the Cowboys, and expressed his support for what Schottenheimer is doing as coach.

Staubach said he is still a big Cowboys fan, and gets pumped up for the games.

"It's amazing how when I sit down and start watching the Cowboy game I feel like I'm out there," the fall-of-famer said.

"Right now, we're OK. But we're going to get better," Staubach said, to which Schottenheimer replied, "that's the plan."

After Staubach left, Schottenheimer said he was "juiced up" for practice.

The Cowboys game against the Packers kicks off from AT&T Stadium at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday.