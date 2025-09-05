Jerry Jones remains impressed with new head coach Brian Schottenheimer despite Dallas Cowboys opening loss

Cowboys-Eagles game delayed but fans in Arlington stay hopeful, eager for kickoff after weather delay

The Dallas Cowboys lost their first game of the season to the defending Super Bowl champions on Thursday after an eventful night.

It was head coach Brian Schottenheimer's first game at the helm and despite the loss, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said he's impressed with how Schottenheimer got the team ready for the game.

"It makes me sick he didn't win this game," Jones said. "I know what it meant to him."

Schottenheimer was named head coach of the Cowboys in January, after Jones said the team mutually agreed to separate from former head coach Mike McCarthy.

Jones sang his praises for the entire team after Thursday's 24-20 loss to the Eagles, adding that quarterback Dak Prescott played one of his best games. Prescott returned to the field for the first time after a season-ending injury last year.

"We all know we played a good team tonight in [the Eagles'] home [and] hostile environment," Jones said.

Thursday against the Eagles was also the first game since the Cowboys trading pass rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers the week prior. Jones added that when a good player is missing, others on the field will pick up the slack.

After the loss, WR CeeDee Lamb said he takes full responsibility for the loss and he "can't point fingers at anyone else."

"If you don't think I'm coming back eight times harder than this, you've got another thing coming," he said.

Up next, the Cowboys host the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 14.

"It's game one, I'll be back," Lamb said. "I just hope everybody else will be ready."