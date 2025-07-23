Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb returns to full training camp, excited for 2025 season

Around this time last year, Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was holding out for a new contract extension and was not in attendance for the 2024 training camp.

On Wednesday, his elation to be in Oxnard was evident by his wide, distinguishable smile.

"I don't think anyone is more excited than me…[except] maybe Sam Williams," Lamb said. "I love every part of being here with the guys grinding. Even when I'm tired, I think about last year when I wasn't here. Just doing the things that I love with my team, being better on my craft, and having this helmet on and being able to work with Dak. Those are the type of things that I've missed."

Lamb will have his first full camp since the 2023 season.

Though productive, he felt that his 2024 season was somewhat unusual.

The 4x pro-bowler finished last year with 101 receptions, totaling 1,194 yards and six touchdowns.

Mind you, that was despite missing the final two regular-season games and being without Dak Prescott for the back half of the year.

Lamb acknowledged that his absence from training camp contributed to a slow start, but is excited about what he and a healthy Prescott can do with a full offseason together.

"I think I was a little oblivious to the truth," Lamb said. "Honestly, I think it was during the San Fran game. I want to say the first half, that was when I was like, 'Wow everything that I was doing was really just for me.' It's not ever just for me. I feel like the league knows what happens when I'm healthy and I have Dak for a whole season, but if you don't, I will happily show you what it's going to be like. I can't wait to show you guys"

One big difference in the receiver room is the addition of George Pickens.

The dynamic, playmaking duo has seemed inseparable since the Cowboys traded for Pickens back in May.

Much was said about Picken's attitude, but Lamb quickly shot that down after getting to know him off the field.

"Honestly, it's just the type of receiver that we both are and we see in each other," Lamb said. "I want him to get everything that he's deserved in his career. Obviously, there's a narrative wrapped around him, which I haven't seen yet. He's not as crazy as he seems to be. If you talk to this man and have a decent conversation with him, I guarantee you'll understand that this man has a kind heart."

"Oh yeah, for sure," Pickens responded when asked if he and Lamb can be the best receiving pair in the NFL. "Just different type of styles of play. A lot of people over the years got different styles of play, but CeeDee's a certain type of guy, then I'm a certain type of guy. So, when you mesh that together, it's like Mario Bros. We definitely can do something special."

As for the receiving core as a whole, Lamb was asked by CBS Sports Texas' Bill Jones how he thinks he and the rest of the league compare.

Much like how he praises himself, he had a brief yet confident answer.

"I like us versus anybody, honestly," Lamb said. "Anyone, any room…I don't care what they be saying in the media. I see it, and I ignore it. We'll see in September. I don't really do much talking."